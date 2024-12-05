Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,982 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 226.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94,454 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 188.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 149.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYCR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.