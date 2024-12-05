Townsquare Capital LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10,473.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3,572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 234,830 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000.

DAPR opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $238.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

