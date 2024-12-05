Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APAM stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

