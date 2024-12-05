Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 222 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,801 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,602,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $958,090. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.9 %

American Woodmark stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

