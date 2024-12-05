Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,805,000 after acquiring an additional 171,450 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,040,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,557.40. This represents a 25.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 33.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,251. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.