Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $178.08 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.02 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.66.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on MSA Safety

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.