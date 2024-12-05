National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in National Grid by 89.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 778.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

