Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS NEAR opened at $50.74 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

