Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 105.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Onsemi by 19.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $65.97 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.