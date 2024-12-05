Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after buying an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,999,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,838,000 after purchasing an additional 395,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 682,740 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 57,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,488,684.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,424.56. The trade was a 57.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,282. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,956. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

