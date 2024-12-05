Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,417,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $586,657,000 after acquiring an additional 543,419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 411,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,163 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

MOD opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

