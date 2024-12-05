Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $471,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

