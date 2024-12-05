Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,398,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,747.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,342.66 and a one year high of $1,809.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,629.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,593.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

