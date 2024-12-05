Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $131,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

