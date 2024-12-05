Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,130 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $92,516,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. Kellanova has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $81.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

