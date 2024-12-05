Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after acquiring an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,928.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $269.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.56 and a 200 day moving average of $215.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $279.40.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

