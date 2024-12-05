Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Garmin by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 82,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $215.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.39. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

