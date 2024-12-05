Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 935 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 53.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 44.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2,597.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

DJUN opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.