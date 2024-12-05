15,362 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 21.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 97.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of nCino by 28.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Scotiabank raised their target price on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

nCino Trading Up 2.4 %

NCNO stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

