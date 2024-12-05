Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 737 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Settian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $4,576,829. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $255.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.39 and a 52-week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

