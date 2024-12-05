TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.87. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 571.46%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.