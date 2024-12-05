Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,481,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 674,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 480,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,771,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.1 %

Vertiv stock opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

