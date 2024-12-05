Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,526 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 113.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Veralto by 247.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Veralto by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 126.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,055,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

