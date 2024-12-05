Townsquare Capital LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 128,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after buying an additional 86,336 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 238.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,002,452.43. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,923,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,034,016.03. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 735,246 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,158. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

