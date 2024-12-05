Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

