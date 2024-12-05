Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,298,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,825,000 after purchasing an additional 877,345 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,502,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,006,000 after purchasing an additional 665,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $91.80 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $2,356,562. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

