17,626 Shares in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 70.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VRNA opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $40.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,894,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,752.32. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 116,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $511,128.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,973,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,202,896.32. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622,112 shares of company stock worth $7,383,768. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

