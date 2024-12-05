Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $483,000 Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 69.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,566.13. The trade was a 85.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $202,612.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,280.02. The trade was a 33.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

