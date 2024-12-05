Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 332 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $411.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.13. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $412.94. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.82.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

