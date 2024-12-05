Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,766.10. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $92,350.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,442 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

