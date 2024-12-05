4,995 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 227.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

