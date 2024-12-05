Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.8 %

BURL stock opened at $291.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock worth $638,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

