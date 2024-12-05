Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,235,000 after acquiring an additional 297,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 77.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

