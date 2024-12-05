Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,537 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 1.0 %

CHT stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.19. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

