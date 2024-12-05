SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

