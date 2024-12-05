Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,622 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,865 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

