Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 113,051 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,051 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,271,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Equinor ASA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.