Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,192 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after buying an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $508,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,138 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in HP by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $294,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after purchasing an additional 678,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

HP announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

