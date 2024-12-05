Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

