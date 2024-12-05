Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 707 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATRK opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

