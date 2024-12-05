Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 862 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GCT opened at $25.32 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis upgraded GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

