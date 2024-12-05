Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,298 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

