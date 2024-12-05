Townsquare Capital LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,373,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,293 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 964,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 193,046 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:SNN opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

