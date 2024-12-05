Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

