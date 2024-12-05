Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,706,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $705,316.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,100,612.29. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,038,607 shares of company stock worth $49,713,872 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Roblox Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE RBLX opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.50.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Read More
