Townsquare Capital LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ball by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Ball by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Ball Trading Down 1.7 %

BALL stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

