Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

