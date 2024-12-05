Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aegon by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 394,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aegon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 375,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of AEG opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Aegon Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

