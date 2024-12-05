Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,970,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,601,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $126.13 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

