Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Position Decreased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $103,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -90.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,813,346.44. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,678,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,497.02. The trade was a 85.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Utz Brands

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.